IEC Says It’s Not To Blame For Failure By Some Parties To Meet Elections Deadline

The Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has denied responsibility for the failure of some political parties to meet the deadline to participate in the upcoming national elections.

Three political parties have taken the IEC to court over their exclusion from the ballot when South Africans head to the polls.

The African Congress for Transformation and the African Alliance of Social Democrats are seeking a ruling from the Constitutional Court to force the IEC to extend the submission deadline for newly registered parties.

Meanwhile, the Labour Party of South Africa has escalated the issue, demanding that the elections scheduled for 29 May be postponed.

Advocate Michael Bishop, representing the IEC, refuted the allegations from the three parties that the IEC’s online portal malfunctioned at the last moment.

“That brings us to the real reason for non-compliance. Parties delayed their registration. The second reason for non-compliance is the difficulty of the signature requirements and the third reason is that the parties made mistakes in the way that they used the system.”