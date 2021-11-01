IEC Reports 80% Turnout In Special Votes

The IEC says it’s satisfied with the turnout during the special voting weekend.
While things got off to a shaky start, the Commission’s chairperson Glen Mashinini says over 80-percent of those who were expected have been accounted for.
There’s still an opportunity to vote on Monday for those who missed the weekend.
More Stories
EFF, ActionSA Leaders In Final Push To Win Votes Over The Weekend
It Is Now In Your Hands – IEC
NICD Reports 230 New COVID-19 Cases
NICD Reports 300 New Cases Of COVID-19 In SA
Eskom Shows Leadership In Dealing With Blackouts – ANC
NICD Reports 475 New COVID-19 Cases
We’ll Know In Mid-November If SA’s Escaped Elections Unscathed – Phaahla
Ramaphosa Confident Eskom Issues Will Be Resolved
Eskom Implements Stage 2 Until Saturday
NICD Reports 533 New COVID-19 Cases
Power Cuts Should Be Over By The Weekend – Gordhan
SANDF To Be Deployed For Elections