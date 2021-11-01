iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

IEC Reports 80% Turnout In Special Votes

3 hours ago 1 min read

The IEC says it’s satisfied with the turnout during the special voting weekend.

While things got off to a shaky start, the Commission’s chairperson Glen Mashinini says over 80-percent of those who were expected have been accounted for.

There’s still an opportunity to vote on Monday for those who missed the weekend.

