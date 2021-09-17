IEC Ready For Voter Registration Weekend

Voter Management Devices will be introduced on a mass scale this weekend.

The IEC says more than 23,000 voting stations are ready to register voters, operating between 8am and 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

With COVID-19 still posing challenges – the IEC says it has made sure those who need assistance at their homes for special voting – will be protected.

The commission has also thanked Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga for adjusting the matric exam timetable to accommodate elections.

Schools are the main venues being used as voting stations across the country.

