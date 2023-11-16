IEC, Parties Gear Up For Registration Weekend

The IEC says it’s ready to hold the first registration weekend ahead of the 2024 elections.

Voter registration weekend takes place on 18 and 19 November with 23,296 registration stations across South Africa operating from 8am to 5pm.

The IEC is urging South Africans to register and make their mark during the polls.

“Opening of all registration stations this weekend provides equal opportunity to South Africans to access the voter registration process,” said IEC CEO Sy Mamabolo.

“We approach this weekend with a measure of expectation that this weekend will once again provide us with significant registration activity.”