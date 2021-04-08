IEC On Track For Local Government Elections

There are just over a hundred days until the next local government elections.
But a possible spike in coronavirus infections, and the pace of the vaccination programme, mean an exact date is yet to be determined.
The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs told Parliament that several scenarios are being discussed.
By law, the elections can’t be held later than the first of November.
