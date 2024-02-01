IEC Gears Up For Voter Registration Weekend

The Electoral Commission is holding it’s second voter registration this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

It says more than 23 thousand registration stations across the country will be open between 8am and 5pm.

This weekend should be the IEC’s final voter registration drive before the election date is proclaimed.

In November, they added 568,000 new names onto the voters roll,

and will be hoping for many more to make the list.

As of last year there were 42.3 million South Africans eligible to vote but not all are registered.

The commission says for the first time in history the voter roll has surpassed the 27 million mark.