IEC Expects High Youth Voter Turnout

The IEC is confident registered voters will mark their X on 29 May.

The final voter registration weekend last month saw young people making up the majority of registrations.

IEC Vice Chairperson Janet Love is optimistic that the over 27 million registered voters will turn up.

“The number of people who have registered to vote has gone up if you take into account the number of people who, through natural causes, are no longer on our voters’ roll,” she said.

“The total number of voters has gone by over a million.”

She said there is an increase in interest, particularly from young people in the electoral process.