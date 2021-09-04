iAfrica

IEC Application To Postpone Local Govt Elections Dismissed

8 mins ago 1 min read

The Constitutional Court has dismissed the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) application for a postponement of the local government elections.

The apex court has directed the IEC to conduct a voter registration weekend.

The Constitutional Court has also ordered Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to determine a date for local government polls between 27 October and 1 November.

In July, former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke completed his report advising the IEC not to hold elections this year due to COVID-19, saying they would not be free and fair.

