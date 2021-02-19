IEB Pass Rate Drops Slightly

Share with your network!

Independent Examination Board exam results are out, recording a 98.07 percent pass rate.

This is a slight drop compared to 2019’s 98.82 percent.

Over 13,000 candidates wrote the examinations, this includes pupils from Namibia, Eswatini and Mozambique.

National Senior Certificate matric candidates will know their fate on Monday after Umalusi gave the green light for the release of the results.

