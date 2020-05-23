Idris Elba to Host Africa Day Benefit Concert with Some of the Continent’s Biggest Stars

Share with your network!

This coming Monday, in honor of Africa Day, Idris Elba will host a virtual concert, in which top talents from across Africa will perform. Sponsored by a partnership between MTV Base Africa and YouTube, the concert will serve as a platform to raise money for UNICEF and the World Food Program in support of their efforts in COVID-impacted areas of the world. The concert will feature performances from music acts like Benin’s Angelique Kidjo, Kenya’s Sauti Sol, South Africa’s Sho Madjozi, and Nigeria’s Burna Boy. South African comedian Trevor Noah, reigning Miss Universe, Zozibini Tunzi, and rapper Sean Paul are also part of the concert’s line up presenters, according to the organizers.

SOURCE: CNN

