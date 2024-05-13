Idris Elba Invests in Africa’s Creatives 

For several years now, actor and filmmaker Idris Elba has been touting the potential for creative industries to fuel the next big wave of African economic growth. Engaged in projects as varied as the development of a film studio in Ghana and the establishment of a new eco-friendly city off the coast of Sierra Leone, he is investing his money and star power to establish Africa as a creative powerhouse.
