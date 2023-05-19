iAfrica

IDB Invest Eyes Rare Risk-Transfer Bond Deal Pioneered in Africa

Inter-American Investment Corporation is looking to free capital as part of its plan to increase lending in Latin America and the Caribbean through a type of synthetic securitization pioneered in Africa almost five years ago. IDB Invest is looking to build on a $1 billion transaction known as Room2Run, which was first used by African Development Bank and other parties such as Mizuho International Plc in September 2018. A portion of the deal was placed with private investors.

BLOOMBERG

