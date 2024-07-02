Icon Oncology Launches State-Of-The-Art Full-Service Oncology Centre In Johannesburg

Icon Oncology, the leading provider of oncology services in South Africa, proudly announces the grand opening of its cutting-edge, full-service oncology centre located within Johannesburg Surgical Hospital (JSH) in Northcliff, Johannesburg. This state-of-the-art facility is designed to deliver seamlessly integrated oncology services in a modern, patient-centric environment, with convenient access to all supporting services within Johannesburg Surgical Hospital.

Completed in early May, the new oncology unit features advanced radiation therapy and chemotherapy services, ensuring an integrated and comprehensive patient experience. Dr. Ernst Marais, COO of Icon Oncology, highlights the significance of this milestone, stating, “This unit marks a pivotal moment for Icon Oncology. Our full-service oncology offering enables us to deliver quality and effective care at the most affordable price, thereby reducing wastage in the treatment process.”

Central to the unit’s treatment capabilities, is a multi-million Rand investment in an Elekta Harmony Pro linear accelerator, exemplifying Icon Oncology’s commitment to providing patients with access to cutting-edge radiation therapy technology and treatment under one roof. The linac offers a range of treatment modalities including stereotactic body radiation therapy that precisely targets tumors with very high doses of radiation.

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr Mejag Jansen van Rensburg, Radiologist and board member from Johannesburg Surgical Hospital, “This partnership exemplifies our dedication to delivery exceptional patient care. Icon Oncology’s value-based oncology service is outstanding and together, we aim to enhance patient outcomes and experiences, ensuring a smooth and supportive journey for all our patients.”

The integrated oncology unit sets a new benchmark by bringing together a team of clinical and radiation oncologists, established within the oncology unit. Marais emphasises, “Our aim is to provide a truly multidisciplinary service, considering the holistic needs of our patients. By streamlining the process and unifying experts and interactions under one roof, we enhance the patient experience, control costs, and improve the quality and efficiency of care.”

With an emphasis on integrated care, the centre aims to simplify the cancer treatment journey for patients, providing access to a range of experts including surgeons, oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, pharmacists and other specialists, all within walking distance from the other. Marais concludes, “Our purpose is to pioneer the best possible care and to ensure that each patient receives coordinated and clear treatment plans tailored to their individual needs, ultimately enhancing their overall well-being and recovery.”

