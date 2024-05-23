ICJ Set To Deliver Order In South Africa’s Application On Friday

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) is scheduled to issue its order on Friday, concerning South Africa’s request to halt Israel’s military activities in Rafah.

South Africa presented its oral arguments to the court in The Hague last week, seeking to amend the provisional measures it had issued in January and April.

Israel countered by asserting that South Africa had misrepresented the on-the-ground situation to the court, and maintained its right to self-defense.

This order follows the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor Karim Khan’s Monday application for arrest warrants against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, as well as three senior Hamas leaders, for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The ICJ’s court president, Nawaf Salam, is set to publicly announce the order on Friday.