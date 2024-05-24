ICJ Orders Israel To Halt Rafah Assault, Let UN Investigators Into Gaza

Israel has been ordered to stop its military operation in the southern Gaza city of Rafah by the world’s highest court.



The International Court of Justice (ICJ) declared that the Palestinian inhabitants in Rafah were facing “immense risk” due to the ongoing Israeli offenses.

Previously, in January, the court had refrained from compelling Israel to end its military ventures in the occupied regions.

After hearing last week’s verbal submissions from both South Africa and Israel, the International Court of Justice indicated that the ongoing circumstances in Gaza were exposing Palestinians to a heightened likelihood of irreversible harm.

On Friday, the court not only reiterated its temporary directives from January, which were adjusted in March, but also escalated its actions.

Court president Nawaf Salam announced the decision, which received a majority of 13 votes to two.

“The state of Israel shall, in view of the worsening conditions of life faced by civilians in Rafah, immediately halt its military offensive and any other action in the Rafah govern which may inflict on the civilians of Gaza conditions of life that would bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

Furthermore, Israel has been directed to permit the entry of investigative and fact-finding missions into Rafah to probe allegations of genocide.

Israel is required to present a report to the court on its compliance with this mandate within a month from Friday, after which South Africa will have the opportunity to offer a rebuttal.