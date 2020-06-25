Thu. Jun 25th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

ICC Chief Prosecutor Hopes for Justice in Sudan

13 mins ago 1 min read

The International Criminal Court’s chief prosecutor hopes the trial of an alleged Sudanese war criminal Ali Kushayb which began this month will help break the cycle of violence’ in Sudan. In a one-on-one interview with VOA, chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda says the proceedings are a signal to war criminals that they cannot escape justice.

SOURCE: VOA

