The annual report empowers the industry with accurate and reliable data about the digital investment landscape in South Africa

The full study is undertaken by PwC in partnership with IAB SA, which conducts similar studies in other territories

Participation in the report will take place until 15 May 2023

The report is expected to be released in mid-July 2023

The Interactive Advertising Bureau of South Africa (IAB SA) is calling on the digital media and marketing industry to participate in the IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC and more commonly referred to as the Online AdSpend Report. PwC will aggregate the online internet advertising revenue survey, which aims to accurately quantify the scope of internet revenues based on actual figures. This assists both advertisers and publishers with insights on market spend by platform, channel and vertical, as well as identifying key trends set to impact the industry in the year ahead.

“The past 10 years of this report have shown that transparent, representative studies such as this enables industry stakeholders to measure their digital channels against global benchmarks,” says Razia Pillay, CEO at IAB South Africa. “The report furthermore expands on this year’s IAB SA theme of breaking barriers to future-proofing the market as the insights gained open up further discussions and avenues for both audience engagement and revenue potential. This includes exploring new digital innovations and technology, such as the metaverse, as well as applications of artificial intelligence (AI), amongst others.”

Launched in 2012, the IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report has empowered the digital media and marketing industry with accurate and reliable data about the digital investment landscape in South Africa. Over the years, the report has provided additional benefits to publishers, agencies and their clients, including:

An improved understanding of online media revenues in South Africa;

Improved decision-making based on high-quality, reliable data;

Improved evidence of the growth and size of online media revenues in South Africa (as compared to revenues generated by advertising in traditional media); and

Improved comparisons of the size, growth and trends prevalent in the South African market when compared to other territories.

Paula Hulley, Managing Director at Digitas Liquorice and IAB South Africa Advertising Revenue Report Lead, Research & Measurement Council at IAB South Africa, adds: “Over the years, we’ve garnered excellent feedback from the market, including that the report provides realistic and trustworthy data that has been useful to organisations’ strategies. Our recent merging of the Research and Measurement councils at IAB South Africa strengthens both our research and measurement practices by utilising the complementary skills of its members to more effectively address key topics without duplication.”

This year’s IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC, is open to the industry, specifically those who occupy the publishing and agency space. The study has historically gained immense value from widespread industry participation, resulting in data-driven insights that have enabled stakeholders to make informed and strategic digital investment decisions and, ultimately, drive the industry forward by addressing the key mandates of the IAB South Africa: building brands digitally, putting users first, creating and maintaining a consistent approach to measurement, transforming the industry from within and providing trustworthy digital supply chains.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to attend the national online debrief on 4 April, which will provide further context around the survey and how it supports the wider agenda of the media and marketing industry as well as answer any questions regarding the study. If your company or agency would like to participate in the survey, please email za_iab.survey@pwc.com.

REGISTER FOR THE IAB/PWC INTERNET ADVERTISING REVENUE REPORT SEMINAR DEBRIEF HERE.

The survey is open for participation until 15 May.

The 2022 IAB South Africa Internet Advertising Revenue Report, conducted by PwC (‘Online AdSpend Report’), is available to IAB South Africa members on the IAB portal. Participants of the 2022 report can access the report by contacting debbie@iabsa.net. To become an IAB South Africa member, you can now easily sign up on our website.

