I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses nation on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to manage the spread of Coronavirus COVID-19 [Photo: GCIS]

2 hours ago 1 min read

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will step aside if he’s implicated in the State Capture inquiry report.

He was speaking after receiving the first of three parts of the report at the Union Buildings on Tuesday Afternoon.

The report has been broken down into three volumes.

Volume 1 of the report deals with SAA and its associated companies. Volume 2 deals with the new age, and advertisements. Volume 3 deals with SARS.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Part 2 of the report will deal further with SOE’s, while part 3 will cover the rest of the entities that came up during the inquiry.

