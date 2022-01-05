I Will Step Aside If Implicated – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will step aside if he’s implicated in the State Capture inquiry report.
He was speaking after receiving the first of three parts of the report at the Union Buildings on Tuesday Afternoon.
The report has been broken down into three volumes.
Volume 1 of the report deals with SAA and its associated companies. Volume 2 deals with the new age, and advertisements. Volume 3 deals with SARS.
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo says Part 2 of the report will deal further with SOE’s, while part 3 will cover the rest of the entities that came up during the inquiry.
More Stories
Zuma Fled Inquiry As He Couldn’t Explain Myeni’s Appointment – Zondo
Parliament Commends Firefighters, Volunteers And City Of Cape Town For Helping To Fight Fire
NICD Reports 8 078 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Alleged Arsonist Bail Hearing Postponed
Blaze Contained, Firefighters Remain On Scene
If Parliament fire Is An Attack, It’s An Attack On Our Democracy – Mapisa-Nqakula
Focus Should Be On Hospitalisation, Deaths – Madhi
Extent Of Damage Caused By Fire Not Yet Known – CoCT
Healthcare Workers Have Until 14 Jan To Get J&J Booster Shot
Suspect To Appear In Court For Parliament Fire
NICD Reports 4 379 New COVID-19 Cases In SA
Hawks Investigating Parliament Fire – De Lille