I Will Resign If I’m Asked To – Cele

Police Minister Bheki Cele says he has no plans to resign but will if President Cyril Ramaphosa asks him to.
He says he is doing a good job in the Ministry.
He’s been heavily criticised after police did little to stem the July violence that left hundreds dead.
Cele was speaking on Power to Truth with JJ Tabane.
“I’m simply saying to you JJ that things in this environment did happen, I have that experience where I was there as a national commissioner.
“I believe that if somebody can do better they must come and do that… From the President it doesn’t even have to ask me to resign he can just ask me to go and I will go…happily so.”
