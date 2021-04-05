I Wasn’t An Experiment Gone Wrong – Maimane

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane is not surprised by Tony Leon’s comments referring to him as an experiment gone wrong.
Leon reportedly said this in an interview with News24 last week.
Maimane says while the former DA leader’s comment is dehumanising, it should never be allowed to derail South Africa’s future.
When asked if Leon has reached out to him, he said, “I don’t think I have got much to say, seeing as his comments are well documented. I’m not interested in anyone seeking to sell a book on the back of my name. I certainly am committed to a project that says we have better things to fight about in this country.”
