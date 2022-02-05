I Was Not Unfair To Zuma – Zondo

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has defended his handling of Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Inquiry.

The Constitutional Court found that he was too lenient on the former President.

Zondo says he accepts the court’s criticism but says if the commission was found to have treated Zuma unfairly, it would have tainted the entire process.

Zondo says he will remain committed to the people if he is appointed as the next Chief Justice.

Zondo has been acting as the Chief Justice for the past seven months.

He is the last of four judges who are being interviewed for the position.

