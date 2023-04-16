‘I Was Just Born to Create’: Mr. Eazi on the Future of African Music

Ever since the 2016 smash success of his Afrobeats single ‘Leg Over,’ Oluwatosin Ajibade aka ‘Mr. Eazi’ has been a creative powerhouse on the African music scene. In addition to advancing his own career, he’s played a significant role in the further development of new artists with emPawa Africa, his talent incubator and mentorship program for emerging African talents.
More Stories
Netflix Unveils Ancient Egypt’s ‘Queen Cleopatra’
South Africa is the World’s Most Internet-Addicted Country
The Africa Connection: Five Names Leading the Design Diaspora
Cameroonian Chef Christian Abégan: ‘Africa Should Reconsider Its Place in the Culinary World’
An Unforgettable River Cruise on the Nile
Getting around Ghana Needn’t be a Headache
The Best Places to Explore to Experience Cultural Richness in 2023
The Glamping Trend Hits South Africa
The Exclusive-use Safari Villas on this List are Available for Sole-use Bookings
The Number of Dollar Millionaires Living in Africa is Projected to Grow by 42% in the Next Decade
Ethiopia is Anticipated to Become the Third-largest Economy in the Region – IMF
Turning African States from Exporters of Critical Minerals to Processing Hubs for EVs and Batteries