I want to serve South Africans – Mkhwebane

I want to serve South Africans. That’s the word from Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane, who’s taken her fight to remain in office to the Constitutional Court.

In September, a full Bench of the High Court ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to suspend the Public Protector – after she sent him questions about the Phala Phala break-in – was improper.

Mkhwebane wants the Constitutional Court to uphold the high court ruling while the Democratic Alliance and the Presidency are appealing it.

Mkhwebane’s defense believes she’s being kept out of office by any means necessary.

The inquiry into Mkhwebane’s fitness to hold office will resume next week.

