I Never Left The Political Sphere – Mlambo-Ngcuka

Former Deputy President, Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has not ruled out the possibility of running for the presidency.
Mlambo-Ngcuka has just returned home after serving as executive director of UN Women.
Mlambo-Ngcuka spoke with young women in Gauteng on Thursday at the ANC’s Ruth First Offices to mark what would have been the struggle icon’s 103rd birthday.
She had largely been absent from political life since former President Thabo Mbeki’s axing in 2008, making this her first time campaigning on behalf of the ANC since her return from her UN appointment.
Mlambo-Ngcuka told journalists many of the political parties needed to do better when it came to the selection of women as councillor candidates.
She gave a vague but loaded response when asked about her political ambitions.
“I will cross that bridge when I get to it. But I never really left the political sphere. We’ve always been around, continuing to make sure that our democracy continues to function.”
