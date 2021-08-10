I Considered Resigning As Deputy President – Ramaphosa

Share with your network!

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Zondo Commission he considered resigning when State Capture first emerged.

He testified in his capacity as head of state and former Deputy President.

“The first option for me chairperson, available, that was available to me was to resign from the executive,” he said.

“While I would’ve earned quite a lot of praise from many quarters, this action of resignation would have significantly impaired my ability to contribute, to bring about what I would call an end to state capture.”

Ramaphosa also told the commission that he did not know about the decision to launch the Eskom inquiry and the suspension of executives.

“Like everyone else, I got to know about the suspension of those executives, some of whom we interfaced with at the IMC and they were suspended and they were gone,” he said.

“I was not aware of the meeting and the discussions and the decision.”

