Hytera Communications (SZSE: 002583), a leading global provider of professional communications technologies and solutions, has officially relocated its Southern African headquarters to Maxwell Office Park in Johannesburg. The move demonstrates Hytera’s commitment to expanding its business presence in South Africa and the Southern Africa region. The new office will service South Africa, Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

“Our new office is not only an enhanced working environment for our team, but incorporates a new and innovative experience center that allows our customers to gain firsthand knowledge of our products and solutions, a central theme of our growth strategy. For the past two decades, our products have been welcomed by industrial and public safety users from the region due to the value of innovation they deliver,” said Mark Zheng, Director of Hytera Southern Africa.

The new facility reaffirms Hytera’s confidence in the region. In return, more job opportunities will be created to meet growing demand of the local community.

Celebrating 20 years of operation in the Southern African market, the company has made significant progress in the region, serving a broad customer base in public safety, emergency response, transportation, mining, utility and commercial sectors. A comprehensive portfolio of Hytera solutions has been widely adopted across Southern Africa, from mission-critical and business-critical push-to-talk and push-to-x solutions with audio, video and data capabilities to command and control center solutions, as well as video processing, storage, and analytics.

The new regional headquarters office in Johannesburg is the company’s biggest facility in Africa, supplementing other existing regional sites on the continent. As countries in Southern Africa strive for steady economic development and improved domestic safety, Hytera’s technologies empower businesses and governments with reliable and secure connectivity whenever needed.

“In addition to our existing product portfolio, we are constantly innovating to meet evolving customer needs and we are working on a few new products that will be launched later this year. We look forward to sharing these with the local market at the Africa Tech Festival in November,” adds Zheng.