Hundreds of Music Lovers Flocked to Saint Louis, Senegal to Enjoy the City’s 30th Annual Jazz Festival

There were performances from nine main acts at the event, which held from June 2-5. Some of the more notable artistes were Senegalese griot Noumoucounda Cissoko and French-Martiniquais jazz bassist Sélène Saint-Aimé. The festival, organised by the Saint Louis Jazz Association, is set amid a backdrop of colonial-style buildings. Horse-drawn carts transport locals and tourists around the city centre, located on a 2-km-long island. The event features a unique style of jazz that combines the conventional guitar, piano and drums with traditional West African instruments such as the 22-string kora and the calabash, a percussion instrument made of dried gourds.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

