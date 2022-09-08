iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Humanitarian Crisis Looms in East Africa

6 hours ago 1 min read

The Horn of Africa region is on the brink of an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe, the United Nations and several aid organisations have said. Millions of people are facing food insecurity, as scientists and aid groups warned that Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia could be experiencing their worst drought in 40 years this October-December with drier-than-average conditions predicted. The UN’s World Food Programme (WFP) has called for $473m over the next six months to offset the crisis. A previous appeal in February raised less than four percent of the cash needed, it said. In addition to delayed rains over the past two years, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has disrupted food supply globally and led to a rise in food and energy prices in the region. More than 1.8 million children across Ethiopia, Kenya and Somalia require urgent treatment for life-threatening severe acute malnutrition. Thousands of people have also been displaced from other countries in the region like Djibouti and Eritrea.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Women in Sierra Leone Turn Rice Farming into Wealth

6 hours ago
1 min read

Abuja Stops Fake Nun from Human Trafficking

6 hours ago
1 min read

The First Black Person to Assume a High-profile Role in British Politics, is Trending in Ghana

6 hours ago
1 min read

Families Demand DNA Tests to Identify their Loved Ones in Sudan’s Hospital Morgues

6 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Shilling Reacts to Political Climate

6 hours ago
1 min read

The South African Tourism Sector is Poised for a Tremendous Bounce-back

3 days ago
1 min read

The Gorilla-naming Event that Takes Place Every Year in Rwanda

3 days ago
1 min read

Spend Spring in these Two African Destinations

3 days ago
1 min read

Lagos’ Best Beaches: From Luxury Resorts and Peaceful Coves to Lively Beach Clubs

3 days ago
1 min read

Inspirational Women in Conservation across Africa 

3 days ago
1 min read

Artist Oluseye Ogunlesi Builds a Black Ark to Explore Canada’s Colonial History

3 days ago
1 min read

How West African Cuisines Originated and Developed Over Centuries

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

NCC Says It’s Monitoring Recall Of Purity Baby Powder Products

1 hour ago
4 min read

Only Way To Break Cycle Of Poverty Is Education – Sterne

1 hour ago
1 min read

Deadline Looms For Ramaphosa Lawyers To Give Sarb Answers

2 hours ago
1 min read

Humanitarian Crisis Looms in East Africa

6 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer