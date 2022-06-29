Human Trafficking in Tanzania Exposed

A BBC undercover investigation has exposed a human trafficking network smuggling disabled children from Tanzania to Kenya. Many are taken from their parents with the promise of a better life. Instead, the children are forced to beg on the streets – often for years – while their captors take all of the profits. BBC Africa Eye helped one victim escape.
SOURCE: BBC
