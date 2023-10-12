Human Rights Watch Publishes a Milestone Report on Rwanda  

In this new report, Human Rights Watch documents a wide array of tactics used by Rwandan authorities and their proxies to muzzle dissenting voices and scare off potential critics abroad. The combination of physical violence, including killings and enforced disappearances, surveillance, misuse of law enforcement – both domestic and international – abuses against relatives in Rwanda, and the reputational damage done through online harassment constitute clear efforts to isolate potential critics that are at the heart of this research.

