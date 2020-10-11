iAfrica

Human Rights Lawyer Priscilla Jana Has Died

Human rights lawyer and former Member of Parliament, Priscilla Jana, has passed away. She was 76.

Jana served as an MP from 1994 to 1999, was South African ambassador to the Netherlands and Ireland, and served as the deputy chairperson of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). She was also one of former president Nelson Mandela’s attorneys while he was imprisoned on Robben Island.

Several organisations have sent messages of condolence on her passing.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Saturday night: “The passing of Priscilla Jana has robbed the liberation movement and the people of South Africa of one of its most distinguished daughters who served her nation with distinction. From an early age, Priscilla Jana developed an awareness of the brutality and injustice of apartheid.”

