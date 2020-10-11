Human Rights Lawyer Priscilla Jana Has Died

Share with your network!

Human rights lawyer and former Member of Parliament, Priscilla Jana, has passed away. She was 76.

Jana served as an MP from 1994 to 1999, was South African ambassador to the Netherlands and Ireland, and served as the deputy chairperson of the SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC). She was also one of former president Nelson Mandela’s attorneys while he was imprisoned on Robben Island.

Several organisations have sent messages of condolence on her passing.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement on Saturday night: “The passing of Priscilla Jana has robbed the liberation movement and the people of South Africa of one of its most distinguished daughters who served her nation with distinction. From an early age, Priscilla Jana developed an awareness of the brutality and injustice of apartheid.”

I was just 19 yrs when the apartheid regime picked me up from my hiding spot. For 3 days no one knew where they kept me. It took this brave woman to force the regime to declare my whereabouts after they’ve tortured me. #RIPPriscillaJana pic.twitter.com/6lcgFDurUn — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 10, 2020

#COSATU sends its heartfelt condolences to the family of a tried and tested Human Rights Lawyer, #PriscillaJana who assisted many youth activists during their incarceration with legal representation in the 1980s #RIPPriscillaJana #HambaKahlePriscillaJana pic.twitter.com/bosq8jJH1g pic.twitter.com/rj8FkguDDJ — @COSATU Today (@_cosatu) October 10, 2020

