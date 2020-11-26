iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Human-elephant Conflict Remains an Important Issue across Africa

2 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Amboseli National Park is the stronghold of East Africa’s elephant population. More than 1,600 roam these lands, according to Amboseli Trust for Elephants. Kenya’s total elephant population is now at 34,800, having more than doubled in the last 30 years, according to the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS). But the country’s human population has also seen a great increase, exacerbating the human-wildlife conflict. Ninety people in Kenya have been killed by wild animals in 2020 so far, KWS says. At least six were killed and three others injured by elephants specifically at Amboseli National Park. Communities living next to protected areas sometimes lose half their crop to wildlife and often become dependent on food aid, according to the World Wildlife Fund. The nomadic pastoral communities who live side-by-side with wildlife lose at least one animal every week to predatory wildlife.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany

1 hour ago
1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

1 hour ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

1 hour ago
1 min read

A Warmer World has Made Nocturnal Animals Come Out during the Day

1 hour ago
1 min read

The First Woman to Wear a Hijab on the Runway Quits the Catwalk

1 hour ago
1 min read

South Africa Mourns Victims of its Double Pandemic

2 hours ago
1 min read

A Scramble to Save Zimbabwean Lives

2 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopian Troops Make Final Push

2 hours ago
1 min read

Giving Nigerian Women an Outlet for their Hurt

1 day ago
1 min read

Remote Work Solution for African Firms

1 day ago
1 min read

Luanda Comes Up with a Payment Plan for its Debt

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Tanzania Woman Who Fought for Freedom Immortalized in Germany

1 hour ago
1 min read

Is Africa Ready to Receive Mass Stocks of Vaccines?

1 hour ago
1 min read

Few Tips for HNW Individuals Interested in Angel Investing in African Tech

1 hour ago
1 min read

Africa’s Football Legends Remember Maradona

1 hour ago