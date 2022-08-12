House Union Block (HUB) brings a collection of contemporary art to Riebeek Kasteel and Riebeek West as part of the Solo Studios weekend taking place in the Riebeek Valley from 26-28 August 2022.

The work on show comprise painting and sculptural works sourced directly from artist studios across South Africa, a selection of Creative Blocks and Guerrilla Mosaic Bombs commissioned by HUB.

HUB is one of the invited guest exhibitors of this year’s Solo Studios and the event “is proud to be associated with this year’s featured partners and contributors providing for some stimulating variation to the visual art on display.” In the past, Solo Studios has served to highlight the work of talented local artists residing in the Riebeek Valley; this year’s event enhances and extends the programming in an exciting new direction.

The two separate HUB exhibitions are both curated by HUB’s Tamlin Blake, a curator and artist residing in the Riebeek valley herself, and taking part as a studio artist on show that weekend. The HUB exhibition venues can be found in the Riebeek Valley Museum in Riebeek Kasteel and at Ruby Rose Country House in Riebeek West, which is a few minutes’ drive apart. Some of the featured artists include Aviwe Plaatjie, Tanja Truscott, Effo Munguanzo, Richard Pullen, and many more artists will also have artworks at the HUB exhibition.

The HUB exhibitions serve the initiative’s mandate, which is to make “a vast collection of contemporary original art sourced directly from artists’ studios, available to architects, interior designers, decorators, and creative directors. The pieces are chosen to complement visionary interior design projects,” explains Wessels. To this end, HUB has orchestrated an in-bound art buying mission and will host invited trade guests in the Riebeek Valley on the Saturday.

As one of the artist career development opportunities administered by Spier Arts Trust, HUB provides a sales channel through non-traditional gallery spaces, and works with a selection of professional Southern African artists. “Through long-term relationships with a large number of professional artists across a variety of mediums and styles, we are well-placed to facilitate art sourcing as well as artist agreements and project management for site specific commissions,” Wessels continues.

HUB also administers a world class artisan studio that offers unique collaboration capabilities in mosaic, ceramic and bead mediums to fine artists, interior designers, furniture designers and architects. “In our studio, these ancient crafts have been infused with a contemporary African approach. This enables the development of exquisitely crafted artworks, products and surface coverings that celebrate contemporary African culture and aesthetics,” says Wessels.

This launch exhibition at Solo Studios venues will provide an excellent opportunity to view and engage with what HUB has to offer, not just to members of the trade, but to the art-loving public at large.

For Solo Studios information and tickets, please visit https://solostudios.co.za/tickets/.

Dates: 26-28 August 2022

Venues: The Riebeek Valley Museum , 5 Main Street in Riebeek Kasteel and Ruby Rose Country House, 12 Sending Street in Riebeek West

Friday 26 August Gallery Preview: 10h00-17h00

Saturday 27 August: 09h00-17h00

Sunday 28 August: 09h00-16h00

