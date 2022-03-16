iAfrica

Huawei, Government Reach Agreement On Local Staff

Chinese-owned tech firm Huawei has reached an out-of-court settlement agreement with the Department of Labour.

It has pledged to increase the number of local employees to more than 50 percent of its staff complement within three years.

Last month, Huawei South Africa was served with a legal notice over its failure to comply with local Employment Equity regulations.

An audit conducted by the labour department found that 90 percent of Huawei’s staff in South Africa are foreign nationals.

According to the department, this was the worst case of non-compliance it’s ever encountered.

The company says it’s also set to launch a Development Programme including internships soon.

