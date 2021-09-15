iAfrica

HSF Wants Court To Set Aside Fraser Decision On Zuma Parole

Former South African President Jacob Zuma.

2 hours ago 1 min read

The Helen Suzman Foundation wants the decision to place Jacob Zuma on medical parole reviewed.

The former president was admitted to hospital shortly after being jailed for contempt of court.

The Department of Corrections Head Arthur Fraser has acknowledged he ignored the parole board’s recommendation not to release him.

The NGO’s legal researcher, Chris Fisher, acknowledges it will be difficult to prove Fraser made his decision irrationally.

