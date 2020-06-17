Thu. Jun 18th, 2020

HRW Wants Transparent Probe on Somali Strikes

Human Rights Watch said Tuesday the U.S. has “not adequately investigated” two U.S. airstrikes in Somalia this year that killed seven civilians. The global non-governmental organization called on the United States to conduct “thorough, impartial, and transparent” investigations into a Feb. 2 strike that killed a woman at her home and a March 10 attack that claimed the lives of a child and five men in a minibus. The group released a report Tuesday on airstrikes in Somalia, which it considers possible violations of international humanitarian law. Human Rights Watch said it has no evidence the U.S. Africa Command or the Somali government spoke with the victims’ family members or evaluated their claims for reparations. 

SOURCE: VOA

