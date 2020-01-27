Mon. Jan 27th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

HRW Calls Out Rwanda for Rights Abuses

4 hours ago 1 min read

Rwanda, often lauded internationally for its economic progress and reintegration after the 1994 genocide, is detaining and abusing street children at a holding centre in the capital, an international rights group said Monday. Two homeless boys who had been held at the holding centre, known as the Gikondo Transit Centre, confirmed to Reuters that they had been abused there, giving accounts that were similar to those compiled from 30 children in the report by by the New York-based group Human Rights Watch.

SOURCE: REUTERS AFRICA

More Stories

1 min read

Changing the Face of South African Music

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Job Frontier for Nigeria

4 hours ago
1 min read

Taking Care of African Refugees

4 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Students have a VR Experience like No Other

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ouaga Girls is an Award-winning Documentary about Equality in Burkina Faso

4 hours ago
1 min read

8 Things Africa Needs to Know from WEF Davos

4 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Changing the Face of South African Music

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Next Job Frontier for Nigeria

4 hours ago
1 min read

HRW Calls Out Rwanda for Rights Abuses

4 hours ago
1 min read

Taking Care of African Refugees

4 hours ago