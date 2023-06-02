HP Recharges Hybrid Work At GITEX Africa

HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) is joining the inaugural GITEX Africa, bringing to the region its robust portfolio of products and services designed to deliver powerful hybrid experiences and workplace equity across all working styles, set ups, and locations. HP’s exhibition of a comprehensive set of innovative hybrid work solutions will be held at Booth 1C-10 in Hall 1 at GITEX Africa, in Morocco.

GITEX Africa – the largest tech event on the continent – aims to accelerate the construction of new tech communities and to help advance the shared goal of amplifying Africa’s digital aspirations and achievements. HP joins this all-inclusive gathering of industry leaders to connect with African stakeholders and customers and to showcase how the company is working to shape the continent’s future through sustainable, inclusive, and tech driven solutions.

“HP’s focus and investment in Africa have always been high and we are even more energized to increase it. Especially in these changing times, we believe in helping our customers and partners to be more competitive, productive, and efficient. The rules of work have completely shifted over the past couple of years, and we have entered a new era of work where the lines between office- and home-based work are now blurred. Our future-ready portfolio of products and services has evolved to reflect this, especially in countries with compromised infrastructure and connectivity,” says Ertug Ayik, Managing Director for Middle East and Africa at HP.

“The work we do in Africa has always had a focus on advancing equity, supporting education, and removing barriers to business for entrepreneurs through technological innovation. GITEX Africa shares all these goals – making our participation at this most prominent tech summit even more pertinent,” says Salah Ouardi, Managing Director Northwest Africa, at HP.

Working efficiently, anywhere, anytime

The shift to working flexibly and from various locations has accelerated the need for organizations to scale their network and security capabilities, equaling snap decision making for the deployment of solutions that optimize security and user experience. HP’s Future-Ready portfolio redefines effective collaboration and productivity from commercial PCs, workstations, peripherals, and services that deliver exceptional experiences from anywhere – ushering in the new era of hybrid work.

Identifying and deploying the right collaboration solution to guarantee the best experience remains a core consideration, evidenced by findings from the 2023 HP Wolf Security Hybrid Report. Even though only 22%1 of workers consider themselves ‘thriving’ in hybrid work the majority (90%) of those thrivers believe that access to the right technology and tools leads to a positive work experience. Such findings support the idea that every workplace (regardless of the stage of hybrid work adoption) needs to maximize and transcend obstacles and innovations to ease into – and adapt to the new future of work.

Overcoming Obstacles in Remote PC Management with HP Wolf Connect

With the normalization of hybrid work, the right digital strategy can enable employees to blend physical and digital work in a manner that best serves the immediate business operating needs and ensures uninterrupted productivity for employees. A software service that can make this a reality is not only a requirement but an undeniable priority.

HP Wolf Protect and Trace with HP Wolf Connect is the world’s first software service that bears such capabilities as locating, locking and erasing a PC remotely, even when it’s turned off or disconnected from the Internet2. Providing a highly resilient and secure connection to remote PCs, Wolf Connect equips IT with the capability to protect sensitive data on the move. IT teams can readily manage a dispersed hybrid workforce – reducing the time and effort needed to resolve support tickets, secure data from loss or theft to mitigate potential breaches and optimize asset management.

Responsible Printing Solutions Designed for the Reimagined Hybrid Office

Considering the ongoing hybrid work trend , HP’s high-performance printing solutions are designed to help both businesses of all sizes to maximize productivity and minimize disruptions, catering to the demands of modern-day ways of working by offering technologies to boost their productivity and consumers to print sustainably and cost-efficiently.

The all-new HP Color LaserJet series printers are powered by HP’s next generation sustainable toner, which delivers up to 27% reduced energy3 use and up to 78%4 less plastic in the packaging. Based on a recent HP survey5 more than half of the hybrid workers surveyed said that they had missed their office printer more than happy hour or a free lunch and to address the need for a true workplace of the future, the HP LaserJet Managed E800/E700 series, support and inspire a productivity-focused hybrid workforce, with intelligent solutions that can make work flow faster.

The next generation of refillable printers, the HP Smart Tank printers deliver an enhanced user experience with an intuitive and seamless set-up, smart features, and better connectivity -including self-healing Wi-Fi and mobility with Smart App. Made from up to 25%6 recycled plastics, and with an ink refill system that creates more prints with less waste are an ideal option for high-volume print needs where quality is preferred, but sustainability is also valued.

HP Workforce Solutions for Business Growth and Team Empowerment

Hybrid work is one of the greatest shifts the workforce has ever experienced but it’s also one of the biggest business challenges of this decade. CIOs are under extraordinary pressure to digitally transform their businesses and overhaul their processes while ensuring their employees are productive and motivated. They need to offer an amazing digital employee experience in a way that doesn’t compromise security and allows for flexibility as their business needs change. With offerings like HP Active Care and HP Proactive Insights, among others, HP Workforce Solutions empower customers to transform the way they work.

With a rich 80-year heritage, HP’s deployment of its Future-Ready Portfolio exemplifies an understanding and appreciation of the future of work. From high end performance to seamless collaboration and productivity between devices and locations, HP is delivering exceptional experiences from anywhere. This is further embodied by HP’s recent joining with UC (Unified Communications) experts Poly, with a focus on hybrid working innovation and even more importantly, meeting equality – to ensure everyone is heard and seen clearly.

HP is showcasing a range of innovative new offerings designed to set up customers for success in the hybrid working era at Booth 1C-10 in Hall 1 at GITEX Africa 2023

