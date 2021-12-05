iAfrica

Howe Convinced Newcastle Can Avoid Relegation

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe said his team can avoid being relegated from the Premier League this season and urged his players to build on their first victory of the campaign with a daunting run of fixtures coming up.

Callum Wilson’s goal handed Newcastle a 1-0 win over Burnley at St James’ Park on Saturday, lifting them off the foot of the table and ending their wait for a victory at the 15th attempt.

Newcastle will face Leicester City and Liverpool away before hosting Manchester City and United this month.

“For sure we can stay up. We’ve come from a difficult position and there is a long road ahead, but I believe in what we are doing,” Howe said.

“We have tried to bring our philosophy to the team, to be front-foot and more aggressive. Confidence is key in any sport and we have lacked that, but (the win over Burnley) goes a long way to rebuilding that.”

“The fixture list doesn’t look kind, but we can only tick them off one at a time. Historically, we have said you need to take points off the top teams and that will be the task in December.”

Newcastle, 19th in the league standings, will take on Leicester next Sunday.

Reuters

