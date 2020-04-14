How Tunisia’s 3D Mask are Made

Share with your network!

Engineering student Taha Grach is helping Tunisia in the fight against Covid-19 – by 3D-printing face masks. He is one of six, at the National School of Engineering in Sousse that is being overseen by medical and engineering organisations. The team even came up with a new design so they could cut the processing time down from 90 minutes to just 2 minutes per mask. The national engineering school of Sousse (ENISo) was created in July 2005 to answer a national needs in engineers in innovative advanced specialties: mechatronics, industrial electronics and applied computing. These specialties enable ENISo to distinguish itself from other national engineering schools.

SOURCE: BBC

