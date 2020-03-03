Tue. Mar 3rd, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How To Stop WhatsApp Videos And Photos From Wasting Your Android Phone’s Storage Space

Stop WhatsApp Videos
55 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Pretty much everyone has WhatsApp installed on their smartphones. It’s the app of choice for instant messaging, sharing photos and videos, and sending voice notes. The downside is that the media your friends, family and colleagues share can quickly chew up the storage space on your device.

WhatsApp by default automatically downloads any video or photo that you receive on your chats, but you can disable this option and keep your storage free of unwanted stuff.

Alcatel outlines the steps you can follow to control what gets downloaded on your Android device:

1.       Open WhatsApp

2.       Tap on the three dots on the top right corner

3.       Select settings

4.       Choose Chats

5.       Look for media visibility and toggle it off

You can also disable media downloads for a selected chat or group chat on WhatsApp: 

1.       Open WhatsApp

2.       Tap on the three dots in the top right corner

3.       Select view contact/Group Info

4.       Tap on media visibility

5.       After the prompt, “Show newly downloaded media from this chat in your phone’s gallery”, select No

Note that this only affects new media downloaded after the feature has been turned on or off, so you’ll need to delete old photos and videos from WhatsApp if you want to free up some space on your phone.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

3 min read

Protect Your Business Against Loss Of Income

23 hours ago
4 min read

The ABC Of Insurance

23 hours ago
3 min read

Throwing Forward To The Budget And Possible Tax Hikes

7 days ago
3 min read

Time Management Key To Business Success

2 weeks ago
1 min read

Moody’s: SA’s Economic Growth Stuck In Low Gear

2 weeks ago
4 min read

Legal Protection – Why Estate Agents And Mandates Matter To Sellers And Buyers

2 weeks ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Struggling SOEs, IPPS To Feature In Mabuza’s Q&A Session In Parly

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Accused Of Throwing Public Service Workers Under The Bus

24 mins ago
1 min read

ANC Western Cape To Have New Leadership By End Of April

30 mins ago
1 min read

Algeria Confirms Two More Coronavirus Cases

36 mins ago