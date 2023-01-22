iAfrica

How To Spend 24 Hours in Black-owned Soweto

Short for South-Western Townships, Soweto is a bustling neighborhood located in Gauteng, South Africa. The area is known for many things, including its longstanding battle against apartheid. You can experience part of South African history at the Apartheid Museum. The museum is home to an incredible collection of exhibits, featuring pictures, artifacts, and other historical items related to the South African apartheid. If you like to eat, Soweto is a great place for foodies to explore. Take an afternoon walk through the lively Soweto markets, where you can find everything from handmade crafts to delicious street food. Vilakazi Street in Soweto is a must-see for anyone planning a trip to South Africa. Located in Johannesburg, the street is known for being the home of two Nobel Peace Prize winners: Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Desmond Tutu. Today, it serves as a hangout spot for locals and tourists alike.

