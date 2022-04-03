How to Pronounce these African States

Though there are various differences in the letter sounds of foreign languages that inevitably trip us up, natives always appreciate visitors having taken the time to learn the correct pronunciation of their homeland’s name. Considering the pronunciation of neighboring Nigeria, one may assume Niger is pronounced simply “nigh-jer.” With the country having French as its official language, however, its name has a francophone pronunciation: “nee-ZHER.” Many people are unsure exactly how the name of this East African country is said. When you discover that the D is silent, it becomes so much easier. The correct pronunciation is “jee-boo-tee.”
