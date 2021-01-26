iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

17 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The population shift from rural to urban areas, the ensuing decrease in the proportion of people living in rural areas, and the ways in which societies adapt to this change is called urbanisation. As of 2015, 50 percent of Africa’s population lived in one of 7,617 urban cities – North Africa being the most urbanized region with about 78 percent of its population living in cities. However, the urbanization rates of the African sub regions have varied immensely over time. A report shows that between 1950-2010, Central and West Africa had the most volatile urban population growth rates, whereas East, Southern, and North Africa have been more consistent in their growth rates. Looking at the immense potentialities for sub-Saharan Africa in urbanisation, some key factors that could facilitate its growth in the region have to be prioritised. These factors include the culture of the people, art forms, architecture, landscape, entrepreneurship, and funding opportunities. 

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africans Become New Stars in the YouTube Scene

17 hours ago
2 min read

New Kenyan Law Affects How Researchers Conduct their Work

17 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

18 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana Records More Mysterious Deaths of Elephants

18 hours ago
1 min read

Preserving the Clothes Worn During Rwanda’s Genocide

18 hours ago
1 min read

Those Who Fought for Egypt’s Freedom are Being Victimised Today

18 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Denies Role in Ivory Smuggling Ring

18 hours ago
2 min read

The Nile Cruiser Continues to Sail despite the Pandemic

18 hours ago
2 min read

Buhari’s Cabinet Moves Come as a Surprise for Many

18 hours ago
1 min read

Three Female Referees Make African Football History

2 days ago
1 min read

Mixed Reactions after Expose on Kenya’s Spy Queen

2 days ago
1 min read

Setting an Example for Dodgy Business Dealers

2 days ago

You may have missed

4 min read

Carol Ofori Shares Five Things She Wishes Someone Told Her About Being A New Mom

45 seconds ago
3 min read

Kids Activities In And Around Cape Town At No Or Low Cost

11 mins ago
5 min read

Demystifying Debt Counselling

21 mins ago
3 min read

Durban Youth Radio Launches Back A Buddy Campaign

29 mins ago