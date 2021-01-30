iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

3 seconds ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The population shift from rural to urban areas, the ensuing decrease in the proportion of people living in rural areas, and the ways in which societies adapt to this change is called urbanisation. As of 2015, 50 percent of Africa’s population lived in one of 7,617 urban cities – North Africa being the most urbanized region with about 78 percent of its population living in cities. However, the urbanization rates of the African sub regions have varied immensely over time. A report shows that between 1950-2010, Central and West Africa had the most volatile urban population growth rates, whereas East, Southern, and North Africa have been more consistent in their growth rates. Looking at the immense potentialities for sub-Saharan Africa in urbanisation, some key factors that could facilitate its growth in the region have to be prioritised. These factors include the culture of the people, art forms, architecture, landscape, entrepreneurship, and funding opportunities.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

2 mins ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Role of Technology in Unlocking Trade Value in East Africa

11 mins ago
1 min read

The Journey from the Ground to Your Phone

12 mins ago
1 min read

A Bumper Harvest doesn’t Convert into Local Sales for SA’s Winemakers

20 mins ago
1 min read

FORBES AFRICA is on the Hunt for Africans Under the Age of 30

21 mins ago
1 min read

Air Traffic on the Continent is Recovering Faster than other Regions

23 mins ago
1 min read

Ashish Thakkar: #FormerRefugee #SerialEntrepreneur #Mentor #Farmer

1 day ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

1 day ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe Squeezes Mining Companies

1 day ago
2 min read

Museveni May have Won this Round but Sentiment is Changing

1 day ago
1 min read

Cairo Artefacts Finally Home

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

4 seconds ago
1 min read

Africa’s Big Four in the Startup Scene

2 mins ago
1 min read

Floating Power Plants May be the Energy Mix Africa Needs

10 mins ago
1 min read

The Role of Technology in Unlocking Trade Value in East Africa

11 mins ago