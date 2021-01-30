How to Meet the Demand for Housing In Africa’s Urban Areas

Share with your network!

The population shift from rural to urban areas, the ensuing decrease in the proportion of people living in rural areas, and the ways in which societies adapt to this change is called urbanisation. As of 2015, 50 percent of Africa’s population lived in one of 7,617 urban cities – North Africa being the most urbanized region with about 78 percent of its population living in cities. However, the urbanization rates of the African sub regions have varied immensely over time. A report shows that between 1950-2010, Central and West Africa had the most volatile urban population growth rates, whereas East, Southern, and North Africa have been more consistent in their growth rates. Looking at the immense potentialities for sub-Saharan Africa in urbanisation, some key factors that could facilitate its growth in the region have to be prioritised. These factors include the culture of the people, art forms, architecture, landscape, entrepreneurship, and funding opportunities.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

