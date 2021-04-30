How To Make The Most Of Time Off With The Kids

Share with your network!

The school holidays may almost be done, but that doesn’t mean it’s too late to make the most of the rest of the time that you have – or any time with the kids, really. From booking a staycation to exploring your city, read on for five ways to enjoy the next week.

Book a staycation in your city

The popular staycation trend has shown no sign of slowing down, with many people opting to stay closer to home in light of the pandemic constraints. For those living in Cape Town, the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront is right on your beautiful doorstep. They’ve tailored their offering to accommodate families, where children under 12 get a fluffy toy that they get to take home. Additionally, parents can make use of the spa facilities free of charge, including a 30-minute salt room experience. If you’re keen to get out and about a bit, the hotel is conveniently located at the start of the Sea Point Promenade. To book or for more information: 27 (0)21 441 3000 capetown.reservations@radissonblu.com.

Explore your own city

If you are a little strapped for cash and don’t have a budget dedicated to school holiday fun, consider checking out the low-cost entertainment options that are all around you. Find little things around your area, or areas close by, that are either free, or don’t cost an arm and a leg. You can spend a lovely day at the beach, go on hikes, or even explore some of your city’s museums. If you’re in Cape Town, consider supporting the District Six Museum, or taking the children to the planetarium and the South African Museum. One could spend hours learning about our history and cultures in spaces like these. Cape Town Tourism has a fun list of pocket-friendly activities to do in and around the Mother City.

Family time at home

For the families with busy schedules, just spending quality time with loved ones at home is sometimes more than enough. If you’re tired of the everyday rush of work, school and grocery runs, consider ordering online to save time to spend with your family. Even making an activity out of nightly dinners will ensure it’s special time spent with your children. You can order from Yebo Fresh, a local online retailer that delivers anywhere in Cape Town within 40km. They have convenient combos made up for families of four, also saving you some cash.

Lunchtime fun time

Couldn’t take leave for your children’s school holiday? No problem. Try finding times during the day, like your lunch break, to ensure that they’re not spending the bulk of their holiday in front of the TV. An afternoon walk around your neighbourhood is free, but effective in letting you and the kids blow off some steam. If you have some extra time, why not take a quick drive to the beach and share some ice-cream? It’s all about making the most of the time you do have.

Have a “yes” day

If you haven’t yet, do watch Yes Day on Netflix. This heartwarming movie is about parents who so often say “no” to their children deciding that for one day they will instead tell say yes to their every request. It ends up being a whirlwind of fun, and while you don’t have to go all out like in the movie, consider a day where your little ones get to call the shots. From baking cupcakes to getting your hands dirty and playing outside, it’ll mean the world to them to see you put an entire day aside dedicated to what they like.

