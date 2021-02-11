iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How to Give Your Dishes a West African Twist

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Tosin Samuel, popularly known as TSpices Kitchen, is a food content creator, recipe developer, author, entrepreneur, and food stylist. I first stumbled on Tosin’s signature recipe thread on Twitter in the first quarter of 2020. It was a pancake recipe, but not the conventional pancake recipe. It was pancake made with overripe plantain. I’m not entirely sure what exactly held my interest at the time – the recipe itself or the simple innovative way it was shared; as a thread of photo collages with brief captions. I immediately followed her, and like a number of her other 53,000 followers, I have made a good number of meals and pastries with her recipes. From then up until now, Tosin’s followership and influence have grown significantly. This is evident in the trove of engagements her posts command on social media, and the calibre of brands she has collaborated with such as UBA, Domino’s Pizza, and Cold Stone Creamery. The kicker, however, is that she never planned for or envisioned this life path. Her journey into recipe development and food content creation started with her wanting to learn to cook for herself. And now it has become a part-time job that she is considering quitting her day job for. In this interview, we chat about how she’s built her brand, what keeps her going, and how she plans to scale over time.

SOURCE: VENTURES AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Review of Africa’s Mining Sector During a Pandemic

5 hours ago
1 min read

Fans of Afrofuturism are in for a Treat this Year

5 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Rise in the Manufacturing Value Chain

5 hours ago
1 min read

A Clash of Ideologies as Sudan Charts a New Path

5 hours ago
1 min read

Connecting Cape Town’s Startup Businesses with other Markets across the Globe

5 hours ago
1 min read

Facebook Still in the Naughty Corner After Kampala Opens the Internet Again

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Lawmakers in Quarantine

5 hours ago
1 min read

Ugandan Activist Flees After Husband Abducted

5 hours ago
1 min read

Demolition and Reconstruction are Now the Most Common Sights along Addis Ababa’s Skyline

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tee Off with the Only Disabled Professional Golfer in West Africa

1 day ago
2 min read

The African Art of Reciting the Koran

1 day ago
1 min read

A Financial Super App for Consumers in French-speaking Africa

1 day ago

You may have missed

3 min read

SME Financing 101: Knowing Your Options Is Key To Survival

4 mins ago
7 min read

R12.6 Million In Funding Awarded To 17 Of South Africa’s Most Promising Social Innovators

10 mins ago
1 min read

Jacaranda FM Supports Local Restaurants With Free Time-On-Air

26 mins ago
1 min read

COVID-19 Set To Dominate Sona

2 hours ago