iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

How to Get Back Learners Who Dropped Out of School

9 seconds ago 1 min read

Uganda reopened schools this month after a nearly two-year shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of students have returned, but many others have not, due to poverty and the need to earn income for their families. The government launched a one month back-to-school campaign to ensure all children return. The Ministry of Education has issued guidelines for schools not to raise tuition for returning students. Some families, however, are still unable to pay the fees. UNICEF Uganda says that during the school closure, the country’s 15 million students collectively lost 2.9 billion hours of learning time per month. Many of those children began working during the closure, and Munir Safieldin, the UNICEF country representative, said their families will not easily give up that income. Munir notes that these programs require a lot of public financing, which is a challenge for a country like Uganda.

SOURCE: VOA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Liberia Mourns the Deaths of Worshippers

1 min ago
1 min read

The Rise and Rise of Facebook in Africa

2 mins ago
2 min read

Horrific Blast Rocks Ghana’s Mining Town

3 mins ago
1 min read

Donors Called Out for Bringing Near to Expiration Vaccines

5 mins ago
1 min read

Africa’s Digital Economy Could Contribute $180bn to the Region’s Growth by Mid-decade

6 mins ago
1 min read

Las Vegas Resident’s Three-week Adventure through Egypt

2 days ago
1 min read

Tunisia Needs “Deep Reforms” Such as Drastically Reducing its Vast Public Wage Bill

2 days ago
1 min read

Credit Unions in Africa Switch to Fintech

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Low Tax-to-GDP Ratio Makes it Hard to Finance its Developmental Agenda

2 days ago
1 min read

Truck Delays at the Border Wreak Havoc for Uganda’s Fuel Users

2 days ago
1 min read

Airlines Operating on the Continent Face Particular Challenges

2 days ago
1 min read

The Inclusion of Rwanda as a Potential Relocation Destination for Migrants Raises Eyebrows

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

How to Get Back Learners Who Dropped Out of School

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Liberia Mourns the Deaths of Worshippers

1 min ago
1 min read

The Rise and Rise of Facebook in Africa

2 mins ago
2 min read

Horrific Blast Rocks Ghana’s Mining Town

3 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer