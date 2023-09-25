How to Explore Tanzania’s Swahili Coast

The Swahili Coast is the ultimate slow-travel destination, with a functional network of local buses and ferries to help you make your way around. Daily flights on small planes are also available. It’s helpful to decide at the outset whether you’d prefer traveling the coast’s full length, or instead pick one or two locations as bases to discover more in depth. The coast and islands can be visited at any time of year. The cooler, drier season from late June to September is fine for exploring, with clear skies and easy access to almost everywhere – though do keep in mind that it’s busier in high season, with choppy seas thanks to the southeastern kusi monsoon winds.

