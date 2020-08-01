iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

6 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Cape’s West Coast is popular for its dazzling array of wildflowers during spring season and nature-lovers are starting to gear up as the warmer months draw near. Unfortunately, there will be no walking among the thousands of flowers that blanket the West Coast National Park this year as only self-drive excursions are allowed, meaning visitors may not leave their vehicles. However, that doesn’t have to stop you from making a day of it and getting a splendid view of the colourful fynbos welcoming spring. Avid birders can pack their binoculars too, as our feathered friends should be out and about. The best viewing time is during August and September.
 

SOURCE: GETAWAY

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

2 mins ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

13 mins ago
1 min read

7 Inspiring African Fashion Brands

19 mins ago
1 min read

Printed in Africa

23 mins ago
1 min read

Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Trevor Noah and Uzo Aduba Score Nominations for 72nd Emmys

28 mins ago
1 min read

How an Art Icon Wants to Revitalize Nigeria’s Creative Ecosystem with a Residency for Artists

33 mins ago
1 min read

Kenya’s Dorothy Ghettuba is Helping Netflix Bring African Stories to a Global Audience

37 mins ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

16 hours ago
1 min read

Kenya’s ‘Airbnb for Forestry’ Scores Big

16 hours ago
1 min read

Land and Property Rights have a Complex History in Lagos

17 hours ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

17 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

What to Expect When Travelling to Kenya

2 mins ago
1 min read

How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

6 mins ago
1 min read

Victoria Falls: A Sight to Behold

10 mins ago
1 min read

A Tunisian Gem Opens Up an Intriguing Part of the World

14 mins ago