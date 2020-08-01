How to Enjoy the Cape’s Flower Festival

The Cape’s West Coast is popular for its dazzling array of wildflowers during spring season and nature-lovers are starting to gear up as the warmer months draw near. Unfortunately, there will be no walking among the thousands of flowers that blanket the West Coast National Park this year as only self-drive excursions are allowed, meaning visitors may not leave their vehicles. However, that doesn’t have to stop you from making a day of it and getting a splendid view of the colourful fynbos welcoming spring. Avid birders can pack their binoculars too, as our feathered friends should be out and about. The best viewing time is during August and September.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
